Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 9,348 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,348 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $100.62 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.18.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

