Centaurus Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Stock Performance

BATS EFG opened at $105.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

About

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

