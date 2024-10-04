Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,629.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz acquired 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,629.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE RCL opened at $173.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.61. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $184.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.45 and its 200 day moving average is $152.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.