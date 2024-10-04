5,536 Shares in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Bought by Mattson Financial Services LLC

Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3,001.0% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640,748 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth about $49,443,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,409,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,803,000 after buying an additional 569,249 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 16.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,364,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,822,000 after buying an additional 325,906 shares during the period. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth about $24,184,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $78.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.20. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.81 and a 12-month high of $88.26. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.40, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $299.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.48 million. Sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $100,084.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,823 shares in the company, valued at $387,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $100,084.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,823 shares in the company, valued at $387,093.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $2,795,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,952.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,952 shares of company stock valued at $3,526,147. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

