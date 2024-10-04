Mattson Financial Services LLC Makes New $550,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFEB. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 32,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 2.4% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 3.3% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

BATS PFEB opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average is $34.88. The firm has a market cap of $785.23 million, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

