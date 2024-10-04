Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 295 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $284,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Creekside Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $179.17 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $183.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.05.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

