Mattson Financial Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1,780.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 187,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 177,557 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 12.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,828,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,300,000 after acquiring an additional 198,936 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 74.0% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 22,497 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $3,037,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,726,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PCRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $733.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.06. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $35.95.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $178.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.31 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pacira BioSciences

In related news, CEO Frank D. Lee acquired 8,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $99,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,186.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 11,176 shares of company stock valued at $136,240 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

Further Reading

