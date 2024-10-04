PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,750 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.16% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 291,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 161,723 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 98,500 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 463,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $14.17 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:PMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $71.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.26 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 47.60% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.29%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PMT shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Doug Jones sold 37,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $518,510.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,087.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,879 shares of company stock worth $39,028. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

