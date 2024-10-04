Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 16.0% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the second quarter worth $288,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the first quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 9.9% during the first quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Price Performance

NYSEARCA TJUL opened at $27.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.72. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $27.63.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

