Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 1,819 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,307 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $873,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 104,023 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $15,045,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,498,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,912,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,407 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.67.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $168.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.23 and its 200 day moving average is $181.96. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

