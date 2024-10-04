Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,346.6% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,136,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,665 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $485,301,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,656.0% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 303,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,137,000 after buying an additional 292,768 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 41,522.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 237,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,169,000 after buying an additional 237,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $122,938,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY opened at $563.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $554.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $544.99. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $574.28.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

