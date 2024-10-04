Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 570 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $214.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.55. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $222.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

