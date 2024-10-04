Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 (NYSEARCA:AJAN) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 (NYSEARCA:AJAN – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,607 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 by 37.9% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr To January 2026 alerts:

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AJAN opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.28. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $26.14.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2026 (AJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure AJAN was launched on Dec 31, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 (NYSEARCA:AJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr To January 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr To January 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.