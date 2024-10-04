Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,827,000 after buying an additional 36,017 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth about $807,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 206.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1,308.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 23,179 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total value of $1,192,299.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,152.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WING has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Wingstop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Wingstop from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.53.

Wingstop Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ WING opened at $414.13 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.83 and a 12-month high of $433.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 147.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $389.16 and its 200-day moving average is $385.31.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

Wingstop Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Articles

