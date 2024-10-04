Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 1,554 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock opened at $101.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.90. The company has a market capitalization of $112.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.70, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.88 and a 1-year high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.23.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

