Centaurus Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POCT. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 106,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 21.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 40,172 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,621,000. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter worth approximately $1,850,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of POCT opened at $38.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.15. The firm has a market cap of $631.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.