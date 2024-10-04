Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 2,151 Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,029,000. Leibman Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 26,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMIN stock opened at $84.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.97. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $55.12.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.