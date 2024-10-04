Centaurus Financial Inc. Reduces Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,657 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Benin Management CORP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of OIH opened at $298.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.03. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a twelve month low of $262.18 and a twelve month high of $354.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

