Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 10,733 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,733 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,852,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,480,000 after acquiring an additional 72,461 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,250,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,421,000 after purchasing an additional 108,371 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,120,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,774,000 after buying an additional 27,911 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 884,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,974,000 after buying an additional 50,649 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 865,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,391,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STWD. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.36.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.70. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 138.13%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

