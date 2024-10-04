Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 1,616 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 3,185.7% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,278,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,239,984 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 897.0% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 534,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,636,000 after buying an additional 480,829 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at $287,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 2.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 5.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

UJUL opened at $33.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.55. The company has a market capitalization of $82.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.53.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.