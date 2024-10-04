Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Aflac by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 105,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group now owns 15,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Brightwater Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at $3,015,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at $3,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $113.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.89 and a 1-year high of $114.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.66.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

