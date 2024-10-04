Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,294 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 737.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 354.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,427,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,176 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $107,385,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 14,795.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 264,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 263,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,658,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $227.96 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $144.40 and a 12 month high of $267.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.27.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.5524 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

