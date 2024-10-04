Anchor Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,173 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 43.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,902 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 19,890.3% in the 2nd quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,653,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,390,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,955,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,119 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 359.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,084,000 after acquiring an additional 283,344 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,011 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $534,815,000 after acquiring an additional 257,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 737,872 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $220,423,000 after purchasing an additional 203,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, August 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.55.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,379,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,379,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,918.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $262.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.19 and its 200 day moving average is $307.20. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.