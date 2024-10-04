Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 418 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 45,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 71,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter.

IVW opened at $94.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.16. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $97.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

