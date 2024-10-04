Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,651 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 133,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,538,000 after acquiring an additional 184,937 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ITA opened at $150.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

