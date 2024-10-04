Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 524.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,868,000 after purchasing an additional 584,356 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,881,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,336,000 after purchasing an additional 290,003 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 556,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,622,000 after purchasing an additional 237,518 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,294,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $261.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $264.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

