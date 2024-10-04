Anchor Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in ASML by 4,379.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 889,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $910,102,000 after purchasing an additional 870,010 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,668,386,000 after buying an additional 572,996 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $542,710,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 21.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,921,000 after acquiring an additional 294,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in ASML by 11,084.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 246,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,784,000 after acquiring an additional 243,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $832.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $850.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $930.28. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $573.86 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market cap of $328.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,110.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

