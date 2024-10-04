Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of PJAN opened at $41.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.95.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

