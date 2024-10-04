Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $163.26 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $163.71. The firm has a market cap of $93.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.16.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $55,746.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,792.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $55,746.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,792.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,316 shares of company stock valued at $9,835,609 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.13.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

