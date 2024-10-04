Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 27,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $55,988,000. Finally, Creekside Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $350,000.

Shares of VGT opened at $577.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $562.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $549.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $397.76 and a 52 week high of $609.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

