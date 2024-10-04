Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.10% of Albemarle worth $11,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 10.5% during the second quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group now owns 11,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 39.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 30.4% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Albemarle from $115.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Albemarle from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Albemarle from $151.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Albemarle to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Albemarle from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.10.

Albemarle Trading Up 0.2 %

Albemarle stock opened at $94.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.06. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $71.97 and a 12 month high of $177.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

