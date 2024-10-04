Anchor Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Anchor Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390,083 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,369 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $671,392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,560 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,150.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,537 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $177.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $179.94.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

