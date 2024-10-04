Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 1,310 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 8,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.4% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,816.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $514.60 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $528.02. The company has a market cap of $161.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $504.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.58.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

