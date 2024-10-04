BitShares (BTS) Trading Down 6.8% Over Last Week

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. BitShares has a total market cap of $5.64 million and $16,878.03 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000601 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000329 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.