Request Trading 13.4% Lower This Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last week, Request has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can now be bought for $0.0953 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $73.26 million and approximately $10.02 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00008670 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00013818 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,219.58 or 0.99969029 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001002 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007494 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007013 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,562,501 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,666,770 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. Request’s official website is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,562,501.4072349 with 768,666,770.1116096 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0952933 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $7,633,584.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

