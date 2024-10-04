Nervos Network (CKB) Hits Market Cap of $693.02 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $693.02 million and $42.44 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,273.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $323.96 or 0.00520508 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009475 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00104326 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00030189 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.90 or 0.00240846 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00030002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00073605 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,759,692,264 coins and its circulating supply is 45,066,561,052 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.