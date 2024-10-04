SALT (SALT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $32.72

SALT (SALT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last week, SALT has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. SALT has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $32.72 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00008670 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00013818 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,219.58 or 0.99969029 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001002 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007494 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007013 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01474582 USD and is up 4.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,865.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

