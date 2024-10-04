PotCoin One Day Volume Reaches $3.33 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $3.33 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009475 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00104326 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010829 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000031 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

