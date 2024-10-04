Ark Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $79.34 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last week, Ark has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000693 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $79.34 million and approximately $50.57 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000252 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000765 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001282 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 183,867,588 coins and its circulating supply is 183,867,168 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.