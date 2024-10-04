Notcoin (NOT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $775.04 Million

Notcoin (NOT) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Notcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Notcoin has a total market capitalization of $775.04 million and $100.86 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Notcoin has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Notcoin Profile

Notcoin was first traded on December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,474,422,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,474,422,538 tokens. Notcoin’s official website is notco.in. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin.

Notcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,474,422,538.6429. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00714719 USD and is down -5.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 169 active market(s) with $114,619,225.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Notcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Notcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

