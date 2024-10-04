MetFi Tops 24 Hour Volume of $617,174.94 (METFI)

MetFi (METFI) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. MetFi has a market capitalization of $82.38 million and approximately $617,174.94 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MetFi has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. One MetFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetFi alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000069 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.10 or 0.00252409 BTC.

About MetFi

MetFi launched on May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 481,256,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,872,899 tokens. The official website for MetFi is app.metfi.io. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao. The official message board for MetFi is medium.com/@metfi_dao.

Buying and Selling MetFi

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 481,256,353.982302 with 12,766,283.74636426 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.41486173 USD and is up 4.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $440,924.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.