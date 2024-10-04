Maverick Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.62 Million (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. Maverick Protocol has a total market cap of $77.97 million and approximately $6.62 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Protocol token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000069 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.10 or 0.00252409 BTC.

Maverick Protocol Profile

Maverick Protocol’s launch date was June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,832,744 tokens. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 428,832,744.01116383 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.18003032 USD and is down -2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $7,043,598.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

