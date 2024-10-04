MAGIC (MAGIC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.12 Million

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. One MAGIC token can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000556 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MAGIC has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. MAGIC has a total market capitalization of $92.61 million and approximately $10.12 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MAGIC Token Profile

MAGIC launched on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 347,714,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,588,632 tokens. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao.

MAGIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic (MAGIC) is a decentralized digital token operating on the Ethereum blockchain, following the ERC-20 token standard. It facilitates transactions within its ecosystem. The Magic platform aims to revolutionize digital asset transfer and management, providing seamless, decentralized exchanges, digital asset management, and integration with various digital marketplaces. MAGIC tokens are used to pay for transaction fees, access exclusive services, and participate in governance. The founders of the Magic (MAGIC) token are John Patten, Karel Vuong, and Gaarp.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAGIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAGIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

