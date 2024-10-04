Achain (ACT) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

Achain (ACT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last seven days, Achain has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Achain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $1.19 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000252 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000765 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

