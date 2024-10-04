Anchor Investment Management LLC Has $416,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 315,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after buying an additional 313,969 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 920.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 277,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,390,000 after buying an additional 250,453 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 244.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,759,000 after buying an additional 213,588 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,474,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 540.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,489,000 after purchasing an additional 79,243 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VBK opened at $264.28 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $269.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.15 and its 200 day moving average is $253.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

