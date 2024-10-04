Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Increased by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 49.1% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,960,000 after buying an additional 16,541 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,476,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $556,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $49.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $54.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.29.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.36%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

