Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 10,586 Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bumble during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,042,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,468,000 after purchasing an additional 297,057 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bumble during the second quarter worth $823,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in Bumble by 1,589.8% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 191,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 179,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Bumble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMBL. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bumble from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bumble in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $16.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Bumble Stock Performance

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.60 million, a P/E ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.66. Bumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Bumble had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Bumble Profile

(Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.