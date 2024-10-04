Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 178 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. Cim LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $29,775,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 32,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekside Partners bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $85.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $174.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.90. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Dbs Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.07.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

