Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,311 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Realty Income by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on O. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on O

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O opened at $62.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.31. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $63.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 57.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.2635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 292.59%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.