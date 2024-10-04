Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Acquired by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COR. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,212,508,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,183,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $1,199,695,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $1,001,269,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $650,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of COR opened at $220.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.34. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.10 and a twelve month high of $247.66.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on COR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.67.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,323,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock worth $1,070,392,799. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

